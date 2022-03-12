LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech softball pitcher Kendall Fritz threw the fourth perfect game in program history Saturday in a 9-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Fritz went five innings before a run rule decided the game. She struck out three hitters.

Texas Tech’s offense scored all nine of its runs in the first inning. The Red Raiders chased Corpus Christi starter Audrey McNeill before she recorded an out.

Texas Tech also played Tulsa Saturday as part of a doubleheader. Tech won that game 8-5 on a walk-off home run by Riley Ehlen.