LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar announced Sunday that he was declaring for the NBA Draft.

In a post on Twitter, McCullar also said, “I will be maintaining my 2 years of NCAA eligibility and exploring those options if the time comes.”

McCullar played three seasons at Texas Tech and redshirted in 2018-19, when the Red Raiders made the NCAA Tournament title game.

In 2021-22, McCullar assumed point guard duties and averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

McCullar is the second player to announce after the season that he could leave Texas Tech. Friday, Red Raider guard Terrence Shannon Jr. told CBS’ Jon Rothstein that he would enter the transfer portal.