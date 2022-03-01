LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar was recognized as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award Tuesday.

In his junior season at Texas Tech, McCullar has averaged 1.4 steals per game. He is part of a Red Raider team that ranks No. 14 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 61 points per game.

McCullar moved to point guard at the start of the season and has posted averages of 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game despite battling ankle injuries.

Ten players were named semifinalists for the Naismith Award. McCullar was the only one from a Big 12 school.