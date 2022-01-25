Kevin McCullar says he received death threats after Kansas loss

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar said on Instagram Tuesday that he received death threats following the Red Raiders’ loss to Kansas Monday night.

“Appreciate all the energy and death threats! It’s what comes with this platform! At 20 years old I’ve realized more than ever that ups & downs are apart (sic) of life but remember everyday truly is a blessing,” his post read.

McCullar’s father, Kevin McCullar Sr., echoed his son’s message on Twitter. He also said Kevin Jr. was called racial slurs.

“To stand together, we must stand up for one another! The senseless messages including death threats, racial slurs, hanging, are unacceptable! Recognize that these young men pour their heart & souls into this game,” McCullar Sr. said.

McCullar made one of 11 shots in Texas Tech’s double-overtime loss to Kansas. He committed a turnover with 46 seconds remaining in the second overtime period.

He opted to return to the Red Raiders after Chris Beard left for the University of Texas. He became the team’s point guard this season and is averaging a career high in points (11.0) and assists (3.6) per game.