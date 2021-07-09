Kevin McCullar signs endorsement deal with Raising Cane’s

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech forward Kevin McCullar signed an endorsement deal with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, he announced on social media Friday.
The NCAA adopted a new policy July 1 that allowed NCAA athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
McCullar had already taken advantage of the new rule by creating a website to promote his brand and creating a profile on the website Cameo, which allows fans to pay for personalized messages. He also announced a partnership with Yoke Gaming Tuesday.
McCullar is entering his junior season playing basketball for Texas Tech. He averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season.