Kevin McCullar signs endorsement deal with Raising Cane’s

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image from @Kevin_McCullar
on Twitter.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech forward Kevin McCullar signed an endorsement deal with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, he announced on social media Friday.

The NCAA adopted a new policy July 1 that allowed NCAA athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

McCullar had already taken advantage of the new rule by creating a website to promote his brand and creating a profile on the website Cameo, which allows fans to pay for personalized messages. He also announced a partnership with Yoke Gaming Tuesday.

McCullar is entering his junior season playing basketball for Texas Tech. He averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar