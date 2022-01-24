Kevin Obanor named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor (0) shoots the ball over West Virginia’s Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performances against No. 15 Iowa State Tuesday and West Virginia Saturday.

Obanor scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 21 minutes of action against the Cyclones. He scored 18 points in Texas Tech’s win over West Virginia.

Obanor is in his first year with the Red Raiders after transferring from Oral Roberts. He helped the No. 15-seeded Golden Eagles reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

While Obanor has not shot the 3-pointer well in Big 12 play, he’s found other ways to contribute. He corralled eight offensive rebounds in last week’s games and was proficient scoring under the rim.

For the season, Obanor is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.