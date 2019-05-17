Khalid Thomas reopens recruitment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College of Southern Idaho forward Khalid Thomas announced on Twitter that he will reopen his recruitment and will not be a part of the Texas Tech Basketball team.

This past season, Thomas played in 16 games and averaged 8.6 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Thomas signed with the Red Raiders back in November of 2018.

This news comes shortly after Texas Tech added two grad transfers in TJ Holyfield from Stephen F. Austin and Chris Clarke from Virginia Tech.