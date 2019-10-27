Kingbury’s Cardinals fall to 3-4-1 with loss to Saints.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals snapped their three game winning streak Sunday, falling 31-9 to the New Orleans Saints.

The former Texas Tech quarterback and head coach had led his team to a .500 record after a rocky start, but is now 3-4-1 with Sunday’s loss.

The Cardinals hung around in the first half and trailed by just four after halftime, but had no answer for Drew Brees and the Saints’ ferocious offense in the second half. Brees, who returned to the field after missing five games with an injury, threw for 373 yards.

Next week will be no easier for the Cardinals, as the undefeated San Francisco 49ers come to Arizona for a Thursday night clash.