Kingsbury arrives to Cardinals game in Tommy McVay shirt

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Arizona Cardinals Twitter

GLENDALE, Arizona — Former Texas Tech head football coach and quarterback Kliff Kingsbury paid tribute to late Texas Tech assistant Tommy McVay Sunday, wearing a “T-Mac” shirt to the Arizona Cardinals’ game against the Detroit Lions.

McVay, serving as Texas Tech’s Director of Football Operations, passed away on August 13. He had been with Texas Tech for 23 years.

Related story: Texas Tech legend Tommy McVay passes away at 76

McVay was on Kingsbury’s coaching staff for Kingsbury’s six years as head coach in Lubbock.

Now, Kingsbury is in his second year as the Cardinals’ head coach. He is a perfect 2-0 so far in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar