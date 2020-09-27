Kingsbury arrives to Cardinals game in Tommy McVay shirt

GLENDALE, Arizona — Former Texas Tech head football coach and quarterback Kliff Kingsbury paid tribute to late Texas Tech assistant Tommy McVay Sunday, wearing a “T-Mac” shirt to the Arizona Cardinals’ game against the Detroit Lions.

McVay, serving as Texas Tech’s Director of Football Operations, passed away on August 13. He had been with Texas Tech for 23 years.

Related story: Texas Tech legend Tommy McVay passes away at 76

McVay was on Kingsbury’s coaching staff for Kingsbury’s six years as head coach in Lubbock.

Now, Kingsbury is in his second year as the Cardinals’ head coach. He is a perfect 2-0 so far in 2020.