Kingsbury, Cardinals dominant in Week 1 win

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Kliff Kingsbury’s third season in Arizona got off to a good start Sunday when the Cardinals routed the Tennessee Titans 38-13.

Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Two of those scores went to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals’ defense was equally as impressive, holding Tennessee’s vaunted offense to 13 points.

Kingsbury is bidding for his first NFL playoff berth. The Cardinals went 5-10-1 and 8-8 in his first two seasons as head coach.