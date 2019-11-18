Kingsbury, Cardinals fall to 3-7-1 with late loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, California — The Arizona Cardinals dropped their fourth straight game Sunday, falling to 3-7-1 in Kliff Kingsbury’s first season as head coach.

Arizona, led by former Texas Tech quarterback and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, held a late lead against the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers, but allowed a 25-yard touchdown with 31 seconds remaining to surrender that lead. San Francisco later returned a fumble for a touchdown, making the final score 36-26.

Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray accumulated three touchdowns in the loss.

Arizona will have a bye week before its next game against the Los Angeles Rams.

