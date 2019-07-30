Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Madden look

TEMPE, ARIZONA – MAY 29: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during team OTA’s at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on May 29, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury has joined the long list of players unhappy with their Madden ratings.

Arizona’s new head coach was asked about his team’s offense (78) and defense (80) rating on Tuesday, but Kingsbury first had a comment on his look in the game.

"I saw my picture on there, and I'm not pleased with where we're at."



We need to talk, @EAMaddenNFL… 😂 #Madden20 pic.twitter.com/Y78KrXiaF3 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 30, 2019

“It’s funny you bring that up,” Kingsbury said. “I had seen a bunch of guys kind of getting in their feelings about their ratings and then somebody sent me a picture of what I look like on there,” Kingsbury said. “I want to get adjusted on looks rating. I look like I’m on ‘The Walking Dead’ in that picture.

Kliff Kingsbury says he looks like a character from The Walking Dead on Madden 20. I think that's a little harsh. pic.twitter.com/fXWwxOB5Um — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 30, 2019

“So, yeah, I apologize to any of those players that I thought, ‘Hey, it’s just a video game. Why are you upset?’ Because I saw my picture on there and I’m not pleased with where we’re at,” Kingsbury continued. “So we’ll have to work on that.”

Madden 20, which features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the cover, is scheduled to be released on Friday.