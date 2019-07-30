Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Madden look

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury has joined the long list of players unhappy with their Madden ratings.
Arizona’s new head coach was asked about his team’s offense (78) and defense (80) rating on Tuesday, but Kingsbury first had a comment on his look in the game.
“It’s funny you bring that up,” Kingsbury said. “I had seen a bunch of guys kind of getting in their feelings about their ratings and then somebody sent me a picture of what I look like on there,” Kingsbury said. “I want to get adjusted on looks rating. I look like I’m on ‘The Walking Dead’ in that picture.
“So, yeah, I apologize to any of those players that I thought, ‘Hey, it’s just a video game. Why are you upset?’ Because I saw my picture on there and I’m not pleased with where we’re at,” Kingsbury continued. “So we’ll have to work on that.”
Madden 20, which features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the cover, is scheduled to be released on Friday.