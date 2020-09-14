Kingsbury’s Cardinals knock off 49ers in Week 1

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

SANTA CLARA, California — Year 2 of Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona is off to a good start. The Cardinals beat the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers 24-20 Sunday afternoon.

Second year Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was excellent in the game, throwing for 230 yards and rushing for 91 more.

Arizona’s new weapon — wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins — was dominant as well. He caught 14 balls for 151 yards.

San Francisco got the ball back with 4:56 remaining in the game down by four points. The 49ers drove the ball into the red zone, but turned it over on downs at the Cardinals’ 16-yard line.

The Cardinals went 5-10-1 in Kingsbury’s first year at the helm. With Hopkins in the fold and another year in Kingsbury’s offense for Murray, some predict they could be a playoff team in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar