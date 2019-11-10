Kingsbury’s Cards drop third straight

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

TAMPA, Florida — Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals lost their third straight game Sunday, falling 30-27 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the loss, they fall to 3-6-1.

Tampa Bay’s Peyton Barber ran in a touchdown with 1:42 remaining in the game to put the Buccaneers ahead, and Arizona could not score on its final possession.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk caught three touchdowns for the Cardinals, but it proved to be not quite enough.

Arizona’s schedule gets no easier as a game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers looms next week.