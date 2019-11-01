Kingsbury’s Cards fall to 49ers

GLENDALE, Arizona — Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals lost their second straight game Thursday night, losing 28-25 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Texas Tech quarterback and head coach had led his team to a .500 record after failing to win any of his first four games. After Thursday’s loss, the Cardinals are 3-5-1.

Arizona’s defense had no luck stopping Jimmy Garoppolo and the potent 49ers offense. Garoppolo finished the day with 317 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cardinals will look to get back on track against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 10 in Tampa.