Kingsbury’s Cards miss playoffs after week 17 loss

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury removes his mask to yell before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

LOS ANGELES — Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals lost five of their last seven games to fall out of the NFC playoffs after starting the NFL season 6-3.

They were eliminated Sunday with an 18-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals finished Kingsbury’s second season as head coach with an 8-8 record, an improvement over the 5-10-1 mark they posted in his debut campaign.

In week 16, the Cardinals were upset by a depleted San Francisco 49ers team, delivering a serious blow to their playoff hopes.

Arizona would have made the playoff with a win over the Rams Sunday, but struggled to score after quarterback Kyler Murray got injured in the first quarter. Murray returned later, but the Rams had already built an 18-7 lead.

Kingsbury took the Cardinals’ job ahead of the 2019 season after coaching Texas Tech for six years. He played quarterback for the Red Raiders from 2000-2002.