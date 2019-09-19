Kirby Hocutt named to NCAA Division I Baseball Committee

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt will once again be at the forefront of intercollegiate athletics at the national level as he was named to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

Hocutt will serve on the 10-member committee through Aug. 31 2023. The committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the annual 64-team tournament field.

“I am excited and honored to join the NCAA Baseball Committee,” Hocutt said. “I look forward to working with such a renowned group of individuals in serving college baseball as it continues to flourish like never before.”

Hocutt is one of three representatives from power-five schools, joining Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen and Oregon State Deputy Athletics Director Marianne Vydra.

The 2018 Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year, Hocutt has previously served as the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee and currently serves on the USA Football Development Model Council. Additionally, Hocutt previously served as the chairman of the NCAA Division I football recruiting subcommittee and as a Big 12 representative for the NCAA Division I leadership council.

The NCAA is a membership-driven association and is governed by more than 150 committees with almost 1,500 committee members from NCAA institutions and conferences. Association-wide committees are comprised of individuals from all three divisions and consider issues that affect the NCAA across all divisions. In addition, each division has a committee structure in place that addresses issues from a divisional perspective.