Texas Tech to refund baseball, softball tickets

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following the cancellation of Big 12 sports events, Texas Tech released a statement on Friday saying that it will refund baseball and softball tickets bought for canceled games.

It will also issue pro-rated refunds for baseball season tickets and annual seat contributions.

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt spoke on the decision to cancel games.

“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, fans and staff will always be our top priority,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “This is an unprecedented situation we are facing as a nation. Athletics brings so many of us together and there is no better fan base than here at Texas Tech. We’re disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and fans, but we understand the magnitude of this outbreak and its impact on society as a whole.”

