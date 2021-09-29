Kirsten Davis earns national player of the week honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Senior forward Kirsten Davis was named the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Player of the Week, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon. This comes a day after Davis was recognized as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

The St. Louis, Mo., native is coming off a four-goal and one assist performance over Oklahoma and Kansas State this past weekend. Last Thursday night versus OU, Davis tallied her first career hat trick in the 7-0 rout, scoring three in the first half. Three days later, Davis added a goal and an assist to help lead the Red Raiders past K-State, 2-0.

Davis’ 10 goals this year is tied for third in the nation – two goals behind the top mark.

Tech faces Baylor Thursday night in Waco at 7 p.m., before ending the road trip in Austin against the Longhorns Sunday afternoon. Baylor and Texas join Texas Tech as the only unbeaten teams in conference play. Baylor is currently on a three-game win streak, while Texas is riding a five-game winning streak.

