On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference named Texas Tech forward Kirsten Davis its Offensive Player of the Week.

A fitting title for the Big 12 leader in 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚 offensive category.



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Mz9DqMxrWV — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) September 17, 2019

This past weekend, Davis scored three goals as the Red Raiders went 2-0 at the Cougar Classic in Pullman, Washington. The goals gave Davis nine in the team’s first eight games, the fastest ever start in Texas Tech history. She also leads the Big 12 in every offensive category.

The Red Raiders will next be in action on Saturday at 6:00 pm when they travel on the road to play No. 25 USF.