Kirsten Davis named Big 12 Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer’s Kirsten Davis was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Davis scored four goals and had an assist in two games over the weekend, both of which were Red Raider victories.

She scored a hat trick (three goals) in a 7-0 victory over Oklahoma and had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 triumph over Kansas State.

Davis has 10 goals on the season, the third most of anyone in Division I soccer.

Tuesday marked her second time winning the Big 12 Player of the Week award.

