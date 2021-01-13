Kirsten Davis selected by Racing Louisville in NWSL Draft, plans to play 2021 season at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech soccer player Kirsten Davis was selected by Racing Louisville FC in the NWSL Draft with the 13th overall pick Wednesday.

Davis still plans to use her final year of eligibility and play for Texas Tech in 2021, a TTU spokesman confirmed. She will join Racing Louisville after that.

So far in her Texas Tech career, Davis has played four seasons. Over that time, she scored 24 goals and accumulated numerous awards.

She is the school’s all-time leader in single-season game-winning goals with six in 2019. She ranks second in school history in career game-winning goals with 11.

Davis’ best season came in 2019 when she scored 16 goals and won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. She was named a First Team All-American, becoming the youngest Tech soccer player to win the award.

In 2020, she scored two goals in a season that was shortened to nine games by COVID-19.