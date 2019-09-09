Kirsten Davis’ sixth goal helps Texas Tech beat Arkansas State

Kirsten Davis beat the Arkansas State goalkeeper to an Amanda Porter cross and, with a little help from the wind, scored her sixth goal of the season. The header turned out to be vital as Texas Tech took down the Red Wolves 1-0.

The six goals for Davis is the most ever for a Red Raider player in the first six games of the season.

The defense was also stifling once again, recording its fifth shutout of the year.

Texas Tech will next be in action on September 13 against Loyola Marymount at 6:30 pm. The game will be played at Washington State University as part of the Cougar Classic.