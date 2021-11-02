Kirsten Davis wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer’s Kirsten Davis was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Tuesday.

Davis has scored 14 goals, handed out six assists and taken 79 shots so far this season. It was her second time winning the award.

“Kirsten embodies all that a university could hope for in a student-athlete,” Head Coach Tom Stone said. “We celebrate her successes and are thankful that she chose to be a Red Raider years ago.”

In addition to her Offensive Player of the Year honor, Davis was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Texas Tech freshmen Macy Blackburn and Ashleigh Williams landed on the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team.

The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma State in their first Big 12 Tournament game Sunday. Next, they will play TCU Thursday at 4:30 p.m.