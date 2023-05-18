IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Wes Kittley was named the Big 12 Track and Field Men’s Coach of the Year Thursday. The outdoor honor is the fourth of Kittley’s career and the first since 2019.

Kittley’s Red Raiders scored a school and conference record of 179 points to capture the program’s fifth Big 12 outdoor title last Sunday in Norman.

During the outdoor season, the men’s program has been inside the top-10 national rankings, reaching as high as No. 1 three weeks ago and No. 2 the last two weeks.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)