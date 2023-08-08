LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley was named to the 2023 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Coaches Hall of Fame Class Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s just really special,” Kittley said. “It’s the culmination of a lot of assistant coaches, great athletic directors, great presidents. Everybody has been supportive, no one so than my wife and children.”

During his career, Kittley has led 30 squads to national team titles. According to the USTFCCA, he is one of two coaches to secure national team titles at the NCAA Division II (ACU) and Division I (Texas Tech) levels. Kittley’s Red Raiders claimed the 2019 men’s track & field outdoor team title in Austin, Texas – the first national team title in Texas Tech men’s athletics history.

Kittley son, Zach, delivered the good news to his father on Monday.

“For your son to tell you you’ve been inducted into a hall of fame,” Kittley said. “Nothing any better than family.”

Kittley will be one of six coaches officially inducted into the USTFCCCA Coaches Hall of Fame at the 2023 USTFCCCA Convention on Tuesday, December 12. The five other coaches include John Harmon (Mount Union), Phil Lundin (Minnesota, St. Olaf), Donna Ricks (Northwest Missouri State, Minnesota State, Carleton), Martin Smith (Wisconsin, Oregon, Iowa State, Virginia, Oklahoma), and Victor Thomas (Lincoln (Mo.)).

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)