CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 06: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals speaks with his quarterback Kyler Murray #1 during the NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals used a 34-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal, as time expired, to give Kliff Kingsbury his first win as head coach. The Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-23.

With the win, Arizona improves to 1-3-1 on the season.

Next up for Kingsbury and the Cardinals is a home game against the Atlanta Falcons on October 13 at 3:05 pm.