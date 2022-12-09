LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Ranger’s third baseman Josh Jung will take part in a meet & greet Friday at Knocksville Baseball + Softball Training Facility Friday.

The event includes a VIP session from 5-5:30 p.m. where Knocksville members have a chance to go head-to-head against Jung to see if they can hit a home run off him.

The event will open to the public at 5:30, and all who attend will be able to shake hands and take a picture with Jung. No autographs will be signed at the event.

At 6:30 p.m., three contestants will have a chance to face off against Jung in a five-swing home run derby.

The event will also include a prize raffle featuring a Josh Jung jersey, a facility tour, games, snacks, and drinks.

For more information on the Knocksville Meet & Greet with Josh Jung go to www.facebook.com/knocksvilleLBK.