Krishon Merriweather named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in debut

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Krishon Merriweather was rewarded for his impressive Red Raider debut Monday, earning the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award.

Merriweather paced Texas Tech with 12 tackles in the team’s 35-33 win over Houston Baptist Saturday.

He is the first Red Raider to record double-digit tackles in his debut since 2000. He is also tied with Wake Forest’s Zion Keith for the most tackles by any Power Five player this season.

Merriweather’s signature play came at the end of the first half, when he made a key tackle on fourth down to prevent the Huskies from scoring a touchdown.

The junior linebacker transferred to Texas Tech from Garden City Community College in Kansas.