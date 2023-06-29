RALEIGH, N.C. – Texas Tech pitcher Kyle Robinson was selected to the USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team roster on Thursday.

The sophomore right-hander struck out four batters in three innings and picked up the win in the final team scrimmage on Wednesday.

Robinson is one of four Big 12 players to make the 31-man roster.

He’s the tenth Red Raider to make the national team roster and the first since Josh Jung in 2018.

Mason Molina was also in North Carolina competing for a spot but did not make the final roster.

The Collegiate National Team opens a series with Chinese Taipei at 4 p.m. CST in Durham, North Carolina.