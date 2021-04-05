Kyler Edwards announces return to Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards (11) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kyler Edwards became the latest Red Raider to declare his return to Texas Tech after Mark Adams was announced as the new men’s basketball coach Monday.

Edwards tweeted a photo of himself with the words “RUN IT BACK” and the succinct message “RR4L.”

When Chris Beard left Texas Tech for the University of Texas on April 1, ESPN reported that Edwards planned to transfer.

Forward Kevin McCullar said earlier on Monday that he too was returning to the Red Raiders.

Edwards has played three seasons for Texas Tech. He is the last remaining rotation player from the 2019 national runner-up team.

Most recently, the guard averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 41.8 3-point shooting.