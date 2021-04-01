Kyler Edwards: “Looking forward to my next chapter”

Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards (11) controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Minutes after news broke of Chris Beard leaving Texas Tech for the University of Texas Thursday, Red Raider guard Kyler Edwards said on Twitter that he was “Looking forward to (his) next chapter.”

Multiple news outlets, including ESPN, have reported that Edwards intends to transfer from Texas Tech.

Edwards was the last remaining core player of Texas Tech’s 2019 team that made the national championship game.

Read his full tweet below:

I’m thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at Texas Tech. I’ve been apart of a historic run during my time here. I’ve battled with some of the best teammates and staff in the country. Im beyond thankful!



Looking forward to my next chapter🙏 — Kyler Edwards (@kyleredwards_) April 1, 2021

Edwards played three seasons with TTU, over which he averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He averaged 10.1 points per game and shot 41.8 percent on 3-pointers in the 2020-21 season.

In Texas Tech’s NCAA Tournament loss to Arkansas, Edwards scored 11 points and missed a layup that would have tied the game in the final seconds.