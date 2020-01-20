Kyler Edwards named Big 12 Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kyler Edwards was named the Big 12 Player of the Week after impressive performances against Kansas State and Iowa State.

Edwards led No. 18 Texas Tech in scoring both games, putting up a career high 24 points in Manhattan and scoring 22 points in the Red Raiders’ home win over Iowa State.

For the week, he made eight of 10 3-pointers and shot 65.2 percent from the field.

He also has been stout on defense, holding Iowa State’s star guard Tyrese Haliburton to 13 points and getting two blocks and a steal on Saturday.

The sophomore guard appears to be finding his form after struggling through non-conference play. For the season, he averages 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists per game.

Edwards and the Red Raiders will be in action next Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against TCU. That game is in Fort Worth.