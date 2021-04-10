Kyler Edwards to transfer from Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards (11) controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards has decided to transfer from the program, TTU head coach Mark Adams announced Saturday.

“ Kyler Edwards put his name in the portal when the season ended wanting to explore his options,” Adams said. “Kyler has contacted me and informed me he has decided to leave Texas Tech. His contributions to Texas Tech the last three years are invaluable. I’m thankful for all Kyler has done here and proud we helped him grow as a player and as a person. We will miss him and wish him success in all he does going forward. Thank you, Kyler.”

Edwards played three seasons for Texas Tech, most recently averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the 2020-21 season. He played for the 2018-19 team that made the national championship game.

After Adams was named the next head coach, Edwards tweeted a photo of himself with the words “run it back” and the caption “RR4L.” He has since deleted the post.