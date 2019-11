LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raider freshman Alexis Tucker is already taking home hardware.

Tucker was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week Monday after she scored 23 points and hauled in 13 rebounds in her Texas Tech debut against Sam Houston State Thursday.

Tucker made six of her eight field goals and 10 of 11 free throws in Texas Tech’s 99-57 victory.

Tucker’s next chance to shine is Monday night when the Lady Raiders take on Florida A&M.