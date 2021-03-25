Lady Raiders Jo’Nah “Boogie” Johnson and Alexis Tucker enter transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Senior guard Jo’Nah “Boogie” Johnson and sophomore guard Alexis Tucker become the latest Lady Raiders to enter the transfer portal.

Both Johnson and Tucker making the announcement via Twitter on Thursday. They join senior Lexi Gordon, freshman Khyla Wade-Warren and Daija Powell who all announced earlier this week that they will be entering the transfer portal.

Johnson sat out the 2020-2021 season with an injury, but prior to that started 18 games for the Lady Raiders in 2019-2020, averaging 23.9 minutes per game. Johnson finished the shortened season averaging just under seven points with 3.9 assists each game. Johnson will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Tucker appeared in 25 games this 2020-2021 season, averaging 6.6 points with just under four rebounds per game. Tucker will have three years of eligibility remaining.

With their departure, seven players remain on the Lady Raider’s roster.