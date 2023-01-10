LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider sophomore Ashley Chevalier is one of the newest members of Team Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ announced Tuesday that Chevalier was one of 31 student-athletes signed to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with the company to share their experiences across social media and enjoy exclusive Team Dunkin’ merch to sport on and off the field.

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Chevalier has played in every game this season and has averaged .9 points and 1.1 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) host No. 19 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

(Dunkin’ press release contributed to this report.)