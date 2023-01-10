LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider sophomore Ashley Chevalier is one of the newest members of Team Dunkin’.
Dunkin’ announced Tuesday that Chevalier was one of 31 student-athletes signed to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with the company to share their experiences across social media and enjoy exclusive Team Dunkin’ merch to sport on and off the field.
Chevalier has played in every game this season and has averaged .9 points and 1.1 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) host No. 19 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.
(Dunkin’ press release contributed to this report.)