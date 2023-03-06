LUBBOCK, Texas – Three Lady Raiders received post-season recognition from the Big 12 on Monday.

Bre’Amber Scott earned an All-Big 12 First Team selection, while fellow senior Bryn Gerlich was named honorable mention. Bailey Maupin received a spot on the All-Freshman team.

Scott averaged 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during her senior campaign. The Little Rock native scored 20 or more in seven conference games, including a career-high 37 points against Kansas State on Jan. 14.

Gerlich scored 9.1 points per game and posted a career-best 25 against her former team, Oklahoma State.

Maupin finished as the team’s second-leading scorer and reached at least ten points in 17 games during her first season with the program. Maupin shot 41.9 percent from the floor and 83 percent from the line.

The Lady Raiders open play at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship against Kansas State at 5 p.m. Thursday at Municipal Auditorium.



