Lady Raiders add Wednesday game with Angelo State

Photo credit: Michaela Schumacher, Rice athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders added a game against Angelo State to their schedule, the team announced Monday.

The game will be played Wednesday, December 9 at noon at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders are 2-1 so far in their first season under Krista Gerlich. Angelo State has not yet played a game.

Season ticket holders can download tickets to the game for free. Anyone else looking to get tickets can call the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office at (806) 742-8324 or purchase them online at TexasTech.com/tickets.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

