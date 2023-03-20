LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a slow start to the second half, Texas Tech kept its season alive with its 61-49 win over SMU in the second round of the WNIT Monday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders led 31-20 at the half but allowed the Mustangs to take the lead in the third quarter. Aided by five turnovers and six misses by the Lady Raiders to start the quarter, SMU used a 13-0 run to pull ahead 33-31 at the 6:03 mark.

Texas Tech would quickly regain the lead on a Bailey Maupin three-point play and extended the lead to five points heading to the fourth. The freshman scores a game-high 21 points.

Bryn Gerlich scored six of her ten points from the free-throw line.

Bre’Amber Scott scored seven of the Lady Raiders’ first ten points of the game and finished with 11.

The Lady Raiders (20-14) will face Arkansas, who beat Stephen F. Austin 60-37 on Monday. The game will be played between March 22-24 at a location to be determined.