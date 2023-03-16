LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lady Raiders jumped out in front early and held off UTEP to open up the WNIT with a 67-54 win Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The victory is the first post-season tournament win since beating Tulane in the second round of the WNIT in 2012.

Texas Tech led 25-13 after one-quarter thanks to five three-pointers, including two from Rhyle McKinney, who scored eight of her 12 points in the first frame.

In the second quarter, Bailey Maupin would give Texas Tech its largest lead of the game of 17 with 2:18 remaining in the half. The freshman scored a team-high 17 points. The Lady Raiders would lead 37-26 at the half.

In the fourth quarter, UTEP’s Jazion Jackson layup with 7:32 remaining pulled the Miners within five but the Lady Raiders came back with a quick answer. Texas Tech pushed the lead back to ten on a Bre’Amber Scott hoop and foul. Scott scored finished with 13 points and a team-high six rebounds.

The Lady Raiders (19-14) await the SMU-Arkansas Little Rock winner, which tipped off at 7 p.m. Thursday.