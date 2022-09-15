LUBBOCK, Texas – Head coach Krista Gerlich has announced the second annual Lady Raider Basketball 101 and Then Some event.



Scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow female fans to experience a day in the life of the Lady Raiders.



The day’s events include behind-the-scenes access to a team practice, a chalk talk with coach Gerlich and members of the Lady Raider staff and a photoshoot.



The event is limited to the first 100 registrants and fans can find more information include a link to signup by clicking here. The cost of the event is $75 per registrant.



Texas Tech opens its 2022-23 season on Nov. 1 with an exhibition contest against Midwestern State.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)