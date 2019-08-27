Lady Raiders announce non-conference schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raider basketball head coach Marlene Stollings unleashed the team’s non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday. Fans will get plenty of chances to see the Lady Raiders early in the season, as the slate features nine home games in the pre-conference season.

Texas Tech is set to open the season with a trio of consecutive home games inside United Supermarkets Arena, beginning with a date against Sam Houston State on Nov. 14. Texas Tech is 5-0 against the Bearkats in program history with all five wins coming by double digits.

The Lady Raiders will follow their season opener up with the program’s second-ever matchup with Florida A&M (Nov. 18) and their third all-time meeting with Northwestern State (Nov. 22).

The Lady Raiders will hit the road to wrap up November in San Diego, Calif., at the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament from Nov. 29-30. The four-team tournament features San Diego, Purdue Fort Wayne and Monmouth. The event will be a good chance for Tech to test itself against unfamiliar opponents as the team will be meeting Monmouth for the first time in program history, Purdue Fort Wayne for the second and San Diego for the first time since 2012.

Fans are invited to join the Lady Raiders in San Diego from Nov. 27-Dec. 1.

Texas Tech will return home on Dec. 4 to represent the Big 12 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Ole Miss in Lubbock. The Lady Raiders and Rebels will be meeting for only the fourth time in the series between the two programs that dates back to 1979. The last meeting between Tech and Ole Miss came 14 years ago in 2005.

The matchup with Ole Miss opens a six-game homestand to wrap up the non-conference schedule. Following the bout with the rebels, the Lady Raiders host Houston Baptist for the second consecutive season on Dec. 15.

Texas Tech will host its annual Education Day game on Dec. 17 against Prairie View A&M at noon. The contest pits the Lady Raiders against a tough Panther team that made the postseason a year ago, earning an automatic qualification to the WNIT and a 20-12 overall record in the first year of head coach Sandy Pugh’s tenure.

The Lady Raiders will welcome Arkansas Pine Bluff into United Supermarkets Arena on Dec. 20 for the fifth meeting in the all-time series against the Golden Lions. Tech has taken each of the previous four contests in the series, which have all been contested in Lubbock.

Texas Tech will matchup with Louisiana Monroe for the fourth time in program history and second-straight year on Dec. 22. The Lady Raiders knocked off the War Hawks, 86-42, last season to take a 2-1 lead in the all-time series.

The team will wind down its nonconference slate on Dec. 29 against UTSA in Lubbock. Perhaps the most familiar opponent on the Lady Raiders’ non-Big 12 schedule, Tech and the Roadrunners have collided 11 times since 1983, with the Lady Raiders taking the last meeting, 64-48, at home in 2014.

Texas Tech and second-year head coach Marlene Stollings enter the 2019-20 season looking to build on a successful campaign last season in which the team doubled its win total from 2017-18. The team’s 14 wins were the second-biggest turnaround by any Power Five team last year.

Stollings returns three key players from a season ago, including senior forward Brittany Brewer, who earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors last year and won silver with the U.S. Pan Am Games team this summer. Also returning for the Lady Raiders is reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year Chrislyn Carr–who also earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition in 2019–and Sydney Goodson, the team leader in three-point shooting and minutes played last season.

Fans can renew their season tickets or purchase new season tickets in person at the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office located on the East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium, over the phone at (806) 742-8324 or online at TexasTech.com. Information on single-game tickets and mini-plans will be announced at a later date by the Tech Athletics Ticket Office.

TEXAS TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time

Nov. 14 Sam Houston State Lubbock, TX TBA

Nov. 18 Florida A&M Lubbock, TX TBA

Nov. 22 Northwestern State (La.) Lubbock, TX TBA

Nov. 29-30 San Diego Tournament San Diego, Calif. TBA

(San Diego, Purdue Fort Wayne, Monmouth)

Dec. 4 Ole Miss^ Lubbock, TX TBA

Dec. 15 Houston Baptist Lubbock, TX TBA

Dec. 17 Prairie View A&M% Lubbock, TX 12 p.m.

Dec. 20 Arkansas Pine Bluff Lubbock, TX TBA

Dec. 22 Louisiana Monroe Lubbock, TX TBA

Dec. 29 UTSA Lubbock, TX TBA

^Big 12/SEC Challenge

%Education Day

