Lady Raiders beat Kansas to pick up first Big 12 road win of the season

LAWRENCE, Kansas – Lexi Gordon scored 15 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, as Texas Tech pulled away to take down Kansas 75-65, for its first conference road win of the season. The win over the Jayhawks was the second straight for the Lady Raiders, their first Big 12 winning streak since 2017.

FINAL. WIN STREAK!



The Lady Raiders use a strong fourth quarter to defeat Kansas in Lawrence for their second-straight win! pic.twitter.com/mVGm9FFPkD — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) January 21, 2021

Krista Gerlich’s team used a balanced scoring effort to pick up the win, with four different players reaching double figure scoring, led by Alexis Tucker’s 17 points.

The first half was a back and forth one that saw six ties and two lead changes as the Lady Raiders led by four at the halftime break.

Texas Tech though widened the gap in the fourth quarter, using a 10-0 run to go up double digits with under three minutes to play, and didn’t look back on the way to a win.

The Lady Raiders will next be in action on Saturday, January 23, when they take on TCU in Fort Worth. That game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+.