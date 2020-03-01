Lady Raiders beat No. 25 TCU to complete season sweep

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lady Raiders beat No. 25 TCU 87-83 Sunday afternoon, marking their second win over the Horned Frogs this season.

With Brittany Brewer uncharacteristically quiet, Lexi Gordon led the way for Texas Tech. She scored a game high 30 points and added 11 rebounds.

Chrislyn Carr was excellent at point guard, controlling the pace of the game and dishing eight assists.

Texas Tech led by as many as 15 early in the fourth quarter, but TCU got hot to make a last-ditch comeback attempt. The Horned Frogs cut the lead to one with 45 seconds left, but Carr made a layup and the Lady Raiders forced a stop. Gordon made two free throws to ice the game.

The win is the program’s first over a ranked opponent since beating No. 18 West Virginia in January 2017.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 17-10 overall and 6-10 in Big 12 play. TCU falls to 11-5 in conference; two of its five losses are to the Lady Raiders.

Texas Tech closes out its regular season with a home game against West Virginia and a game at Oklahoma.