Lady Raiders beat Oklahoma 106-94

NORMAN, Oklahoma — The Lady Raiders crushed Oklahoma 106-94 in the final game of the regular season Saturday.

The Lady Raiders erupted for 58 points in the first half, making eight 3-pointers and 59.5 percent of their shots. Andrayah Adams got going, scoring 17 points in the half. She would finish the contest with a game-high 29.

Chrislyn Carr was dominant at the point guard position, scoring 23 points, dishing 11 assists and getting five steals.

Brittany Brewer played her final regular season game as a Lady Raider and put up an 18-point, 12 rebound double double.

Next, Texas Tech will play in the Big 12 Tournament.