Lady Raiders beat Oklahoma 106-94

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Nexstar Media Group.

NORMAN, Oklahoma — The Lady Raiders crushed Oklahoma 106-94 in the final game of the regular season Saturday.

The Lady Raiders erupted for 58 points in the first half, making eight 3-pointers and 59.5 percent of their shots. Andrayah Adams got going, scoring 17 points in the half. She would finish the contest with a game-high 29.

Chrislyn Carr was dominant at the point guard position, scoring 23 points, dishing 11 assists and getting five steals.

Brittany Brewer played her final regular season game as a Lady Raider and put up an 18-point, 12 rebound double double.

Next, Texas Tech will play in the Big 12 Tournament.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar