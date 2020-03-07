Lady Raiders beat Oklahoma 106-94

NORMAN, Oklahoma — The Lady Raiders crushed Oklahoma 106-94 in the final game of the regular season Saturday.
The Lady Raiders erupted for 58 points in the first half, making eight 3-pointers and 59.5 percent of their shots. Andrayah Adams got going, scoring 17 points in the half. She would finish the contest with a game-high 29.
Chrislyn Carr was dominant at the point guard position, scoring 23 points, dishing 11 assists and getting five steals.
Brittany Brewer played her final regular season game as a Lady Raider and put up an 18-point, 12 rebound double double.
Next, Texas Tech will play in the Big 12 Tournament.