LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech forward Brittany Brewer made history Sunday, tying an NCAA record with 16 blocks in Texas Tech’s win over Louisiana Monroe.

Brewer joins TCU’s Sandora Irvin as the second player to get to that number. Irvin blocked 16 shots against UAB in January of 2005.

To go along with her blocks, Brewer recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds, giving her a triple double.

The triple double was Brewer’s first of her career, and the eighth in program history.