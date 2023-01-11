LUBBOCK, Texas – A solid night on the offensive end wasn’t enough against No. 19 Oklahoma in the Sooners’ 89-79 win Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders went 11-of-20 from three-point range and had 20 assists on 28 field goals, but the Oklahoma offense had answers at the other end.

The Sooners scored 42 points in the paint, grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, and turned that into 13 second-chance points in a game featuring ten lead changes and five ties.

Texas Tech led 42-38 at the half and maintained that lead until Ana Llanusa hit a three with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter to give the Sooners a 52-50 lead. Llanusa scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

After falling behind by six points in the third, the Lady Raiders would reclaim the lead at 67-66 on a Bryn Gerlich three early in the fourth quarter.

Gerlich scored 18 points and went 4-of-7 from behind the arch.

Oklahoma would answer with a 10-2 run to take the lead for good.

Bre’Amber Scott scored a game-high 23 points in the loss. It was the senior’s third straight game of scoring 20 or more points.

Jasmine Shavers added 12 points in 19 minutes of action.

The Lady Raiders (13-4, 1-3 Big 12) are on the road to face Kansas State at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.