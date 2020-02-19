Lady Raiders come up short against No. 2 Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team battled for 40 minutes, but came up short of upsetting second-ranked Baylor on Tuesday night, falling to the defending national champion Bears, 77-62.
The Lady Raiders were led by senior Brittany Brewer, who turned in an outstanding performance with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. It marked Brewer’s 12th double-double of the season, and her sixth game of 15-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 5-plus blocks.
Texas Tech also got an outstanding performance from Lexi Gordon, who finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Chrislyn Carr finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
The Lady Raiders were neck and neck with the Lady Bears through the first three quarters, but a late run from the Bears put the game out of reach for Tech. The game was closer than the final score indicated, with 10 lead changes and six ties throughout the contest.
Gordon scored eight in the first quarter, while Brewer added five points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks to keep Tech within three after one quarter. Baylor led, 23-20, through the first 10 minutes, thanks in part to a couple of triples from Gordon.
Texas Tech outscored Baylor in the second and third quarters, beginning with a 16-15 second period. Tech even led at multiple points in the quarter. The Lady Raiders were outshot by the Bears, but Tech outrebounded Baylor, 12-9, in the period and forced four Baylor turnovers while only giving up two of their own.
The third period was a similar story, as Tech outscored Baylor, 16-14, in the frame. The Lady Raiders held Baylor to 6-of-16 shooting in the quarter, as Gordon scored seven to pace Tech to a 46.7 percent mark from the floor—their best of the game.
Baylor got the best of Texas Tech in the fourth period, as the Bears outscored the Lady Raiders, 25-10, over the final 10 minutes to get away with the win.
The Lady Raiders will return to the court on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Ames, Iowa for a 2 p.m. tip at Iowa State.
