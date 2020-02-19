Lady Raiders come up short against No. 2 Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas -- After two straight weeks on the road, the Red Raiders opened up action at Rocky Johnson Field with a 9-1, five-inning run-rule over Kent State on Tuesday night.

Kelcy Leach launched the game-winning home run to give Tech early lead it needed, and the Red Raiders kept their foot on the gas pedal through five full innings. Leach and Breanna Russell led the Tech lineup with two hits and two RBI and five other Red Raiders – Heaven Burton, Tori Willock, Zoe Jones, Erin Edmoundson and Myami Thompson – recorded hits.

Thompson recorded her first hit of the season against the Golden Flashes and Whillock collected the first hit of her young career. The Red Raiders out-hit Kent State, 9-2.

Junior Erin Edmoundson earned the home-opening win and moved to 5-1 on the season. The lefty fanned six hitters while allowing just two hits and one run. With the win, the Red Raiders improve to 8-3 on the season and 1-0 at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Red Raiders head back out on the road for five games the 2020 Houston Challenge on Feb. 21-23.