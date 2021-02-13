Lady Raiders come up short against Oklahoma State 81-66

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost to Oklahoma State 81-66 Saturday afternoon.

The loss was the team’s third straight and its sixth in the past seven games.

Vivian Gray struggled in a matchup against her former team; she was held to 3-15 shooting and nine points. Still, she stuffed the stat sheet with 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks.

Lexi Gordon was the Lady Raiders’ leading scorer with 21 points. Natasha Mack and Ja’Mee Asberry went for 25 apiece for the Cowgirls.

The Lady Raiders struggled to defend the 3-pointer, allowing Oklahoma State to shoot 10-18 from long range. Texas Tech made seven of 20 3s, five of which came from Gordon.

Next, Texas Tech plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday.